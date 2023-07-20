Georgia to cancel thousands of voter registrations

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Your vote is your voice, but you could be at risk of missing out on the next election.

Right now the state is planning to purge names off voter registrations for nearly 200,000 Georgians.

It’s something required by federal law every two years. If you’re on the list, it’s not too late to update your registration.

2% of Georgia’s 8 million voters marked as inactive in the state’s system are now at risk of losing their ability to cast a ballot.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said his office uses national change of address information to suss out who may have moved, died or stayed home from the polls since the last purge.

He says Georgia has the cleanest voter rolls in the country despite being at the center of numerous election conspiracies.

Raffensberger said, “A lot of what you’ve been told over the last two-and-a-half years has been misinformation.”

County election offices are sending out letters right now to voters on the list. If you’re on it, you’ll have 30 days to respond to avoid cancellation.

Georgia First’s Natalie Crawford says to check your status and that re-registering is a simple process.

“It took me five minutes to change my registration,” Crawford said. “I have a new voter in my household, my son just turned 18. Five minutes for him to register to vote.”

51% of inactive voters are people of color. Some voting rights groups say it doesn’t matter how long a person has gone without voting. They should never lose their right.

Crawford says it’s a necessary step in keeping elections safe and simple.

“It’s important of course that what leads to a cancellation is clear, it’s transparent to the public that ample notice is given,” she said.

To fix this, all you have to do is update your information by going to the Secretary of State’s website.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.