Hip-hop icon DJ Drama releases new podcast called 'Gangsta Grillz'

NuFace: ‘The sky’s the limit, and it started with a mixtape’
Photo of DJ Drama at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta.
Photo of DJ Drama at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards in Atlanta.(Atlanta News First)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Grammy Award-winning music executive DJ Drama, best known as one of the most iconic producers, DJs, and creators in the music industry, has released a new podcast called “Gangsta Grillz,” he announced on his Instagram page.

The Philadelphia native, whose real name is Tyree Simmons, teamed up with Audible and Kenya Barris for the podcast where they will celebrate the 50-year anniversary of hip-hop and the impact that mixtapes have had on music history and culture. DJ Drama said several rap legends will be featured on eight episodes of the podcast, including icon Lil Wayne. The podcast also includes Atlanta’s own icons T.I., Jeezy, and 2 Chainz. Rappers Fabolous, Wiz Khalifa, Pharrell, and Felicia The Goat are also set to be featured in the podcast.

“To Celebrate #HipHop50, I take you on a musical, historical & cultural journey of the most important mixtape brand in history,” he said in an Instagram post.

DJ Drama created a mixtape called “Jim Crow Laws” in 1998 and another called “How the South Was Won.” Then, he eventually created a mixtape series called “Gangsta Grillz” that would forever shape hip-hop history.

“I studied hip-hop and I knew the connection between DJs and artists,” DJ Drama previously told Atlanta News First. “Here’s somebody that I can come up with and create a movement with similar to Jazzy Jeff and the Fresh Prince, Eric B and Rakim, Jay Master Jay and Run DMC, DJ Whoo Kid and 50 Cent, DJ Green Lantern, and Eminem. As much work as I was putting in, I wanted a gig and to be TIP’s DJ because I knew he was the one. When it comes to the South and when it comes to Atlanta he was the King of the South. It came together just as I envisioned it.”

To many hip-hop fans, the popular Dedication mixtape series that DJ Drama created with New Orleans-born hip-hop icon Lil Wayne. “Trap or Die” with Atlanta rap legend Young Jeezy is arguably among the best and most influential mixtapes of all time. It was also the first mixtape to feature a release date and a DVD with it.

“The Gangsta Grillz series was crucial, especially for the South,” said prominent hip-hop historian NuFace. “I mean, look at his biggest tapes. TIP, Lil Wayne and Jeezy. They also came at a time that filled a void once DJ Clue, another huge mixtape DJ represented mainly the East Coast. DJ Drama’s impact on the culture is a true case study where that raid should’ve been the end of a run but it fueled later classics. It put mixtapes on a bigger scale because the streets were buzzing and some songs off the mixtape were so popular that they made the album.”

Hip-hop historian NuFace shows DJ Drama memorabilia including mixtapes and magazines.
Hip-hop historian NuFace shows DJ Drama memorabilia including mixtapes and magazines.(Larry Compton)
Hip-hop historian NuFace shows DJ Drama and Gucci Mane Mixtape The Burrprint
Hip-hop historian NuFace shows DJ Drama and Gucci Mane Mixtape The Burrprint(Larry Compton)
Hip-hop historian NuFace shares files of countless mixtapes by DJ Drama.
Hip-hop historian NuFace shares files of countless mixtapes by DJ Drama.(Larry Compton)

DJ Drama has released dozens of classic mixtapes during the last two decades and has changed how rappers promote and create music as a whole. When mixtapes switched over to online platforms, it took off. Lil Wayne and DJ Drama released 7 Dedication mixtapes together between 2005 and 2017 and each time, the dynamic duo went viral.

DJ Drama released his latest album titled, “I’m Really Like That” in April.

The podcast is only available on Audible.

“He’s raising the bar. His latest run may be his biggest from a Grammy award to another huge album and tour. The sky’s the limit, and it started with a mixtape,” NuFace said.

