Jason Aldean picks up support from Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia Lt. Gov. Burt Jones lent his social media support on Wednesday to country music superstar Jason Aldean, whose latest song and music video have caused social, political and cultural uproars across the nation.

Jones, a former middle Georgia state senator whose is serving his first full year as lieutenant governor, posted an image of he and Aldean on Twitter with the following caption:

“I’m proud to have grown up in a small town and to stand with my good friend Jason Aldean. He’s fighting back against the liberal cancel culture—and winning!”

I'm proud to have grown up in a small town and to stand with my good friend Jason Aldean. He’s fighting back against the liberal cancel culture—and winning! pic.twitter.com/mbQrhF0VgE — Burt Jones (@burtjonesforga) July 19, 2023

Aldean‘s latest music video for “Try That In A Small Town,” lasted just one weekend on Country Music Television before the network pulled it in response to an outcry over its setting and lyrics.

In the video, Aldean — who has been awarded country music artist of the decade by the Academy of Country Music — performs in front of the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee. This is the site of the 1946 Columbia race riot and the 1927 mob lynching of an 18-year-old Black teenager named Henry Choate.

Aldean’s video, which was released last Friday, has received fervent criticism and support online.

In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous.… — Jason Aldean (@Jason_Aldean) July 18, 2023

“Cuss out a cop, spit in his face / Stomp on the flag and light it up / Yeah, ya think you’re tough,” Aldean, who is from Macon, Georgia, sings. “Got a gun that my granddad gave me / They say one day they’re gonna round up / Well, that shit might fly in the city, good luck / Try that in a small town.”

The production company behind the video, Tacklebox, said in a statement Wednesday that it picked a “popular filming location outside of Nashville” that had been used on numerous productions, including holiday films starring Tanya Tucker and one starring Mario Lopez and Jana Kramer.

“Any alternative narrative suggesting the music video’s location decision is false,” the company said, adding that Aldean did not choose the location.

Aldean has long identified as conservative, and has been a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump. “My political views have never been something I’ve hidden from,” he tweeted Tuesday.

The video and its subsequent removal from CMT quickly blew up into one of the periodic culture war clashes, with several conservative figures speaking out in favor of Aldean, including Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert.

