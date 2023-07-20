Man arrested in groping incident involving teen on Delta flight from Atlanta, Dept. of Justice says

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A North Carolina man was arrested in connection to a groping incident involving a 15-year-old on a Delta flight from Atlanta to Seattle, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

69-year-old Jack Allen Roberson was taken into federal custody and charged with abusive sexual contact on board an aircraft, the Justice Department said.

Roberson was seated next to the teenager on the flight.

The Justice Department said in a release that while “Roberson appeared to be sleeping, he allegedly slipped his hand onto the victim’s thigh and ran it up under her skirt.”

The teen reported the incident to their guardian and law enforcement was contacted.

The Justice Department said Roberson was moved to a different seat and was later arrested when the plane landed.

“Delta has zero tolerance for criminal activity of any type on our flights and at our airports. As such, we work very closely with law enforcement when we receive reports of illegal activity on board our aircraft to ensure the perpetrators are prosecuted to the fullest extent.”

The FBI is investigating the incident.

