Man injured in shooting outside gentlemen’s club in northeast Atlanta

The scene of a shooting in the parking lot of the Onyx Gentlemen's Club on Cheshire Bridge Road.
The scene of a shooting in the parking lot of the Onyx Gentlemen's Club on Cheshire Bridge Road.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:19 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A shooting outside of a gentlemen’s club in northeast Atlanta early Thursday morning sent one man to the hospital.

It happened outside Onyx Gentlemen’s Club on the 1800 block of Cheshire Bridge Road NE. The Atlanta Police Department says there was an argument that led to gunfire in the parking lot of Onyx. A man was shot and taken to Grady with non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time. Detectives are reviewing surveillance and searching for evidence.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, contact the Atlanta Police Department at 404-658-6666 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

