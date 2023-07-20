Mechanics: High temps can take a toll on your car

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - With high temperatures this week in Georgia and across the country, auto mechanics are reminding drivers about the damaging effects heat can have on cars.

Heat can put a lot of stress on your battery, Jeff Pheasant, a master mechanic, told Reno, Nevada, television station KOLO.

“Typically, a battery goes bad in the summertime with all of the heat,” he said. “What happens is the battery will boil, it creates a gas that comes out of there which actually looks like a liquid on the surface of the battery, and then the battery becomes evident in the wintertime that it is bad.”

Pheasant said it’s important to check your gauges and make sure your car has sufficient coolant. You also want to check to see if your cabin air filter needs to be replaced and if your condensation drain needs to be unclogged, he said.

Tires should be at the proper pressure, Pheasant said, adding that low pressure increases friction and could cause a blowout as you’re driving down the road.

