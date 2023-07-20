More than 700 Georgia bridges can’t handle heavier trucks allowed by new law, officials say

ATLANTA (AP) — More than 700 bridges across Georgia can’t handle the increased weight limits approved earlier this year by lawmakers.

Transportation officials say state and local governments will post signs with weight restrictions on the additional bridges by Sept. 2.

The tally includes 306 state-owned bridges and 427 local bridges.

Gov. Brian Kemp signed a law this year that allows a weight limit of 88,000 pounds for trucks hauling some commodities.

The previous limit on state roads was 80,000 pounds, but trucks were allowed a variance of up to 84,000 pounds.

Even before the higher limit, transportation officials say 1,363 Georgia bridges couldn’t withstand maximum weights.

