3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Navy veteran with PTSD, paranoia reported missing in Conyers, family says

Kiawanta Sawyer
Kiawanta Sawyer(APD)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONYERS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a 20-year Navy veteran who has been reported missing since June.

Kiwanta Kiawanta Sawyer was last seen at 264 Burmuda Dr. in Conyers on June 28. Her family said Kiwanta suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and paranoia.

According to police, Kiawanta was wearing purple Scrubs, a gray tank top, and a brown baseball cap.

If anyone has seen Kiwanta, call investigator Grote Levett at 770-278-8166 or dial 911.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A metro Atlanta mother of three and her family thought she was dying from cancer. It was...
Man charged with felony reckless conduct for not disclosing HIV status
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
The owner of the BP on Flat Shoals Road was identified as Rahil Surani, 24. The DeKalb County...
‘It’s sad someone would take his life like that’: DeKalb County gas station owner gunned down in armed robbery, police say
Georgia election voting stickers
More than 190K names removed from Georgia voter roll ahead of 2024 election
Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) reacts after hitting a game-winning, three-run...
With the Braves now publicly traded, here’s how you can own a piece of the team

Latest News

Steven Lawrence Jones, 51, was arrested for sexual exploitation of children in Fulton County...
Fulton County man arrested for child sexual exploitation, GBI says
Police said the 85-year-old man died after getting trapped underneath the rolling car.
85-year-old man dies after getting trapped under rolling car in Buckhead, police say
With the upcoming school year around a month away for the Atlanta metro area, there are plenty...
Back-to-school drives, events happening in metro Atlanta
Lake Allatoona
54-year-old man drowns in Lake Allatoona, authorities say