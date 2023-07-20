Navy veteran with PTSD, paranoia reported missing in Conyers, family says

CONYERS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Authorities are asking for the public’s help locating a 20-year Navy veteran who has been reported missing since June.

Kiwanta Kiawanta Sawyer was last seen at 264 Burmuda Dr. in Conyers on June 28. Her family said Kiwanta suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and paranoia.

According to police, Kiawanta was wearing purple Scrubs, a gray tank top, and a brown baseball cap.

If anyone has seen Kiwanta, call investigator Grote Levett at 770-278-8166 or dial 911.

