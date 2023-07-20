Police: 2 charged with murder in deadly shooting in Stone Mountain

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people were arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 21-year-old in the parking lot of a Stone Mountain restaurant late Monday night, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department.

Nyzerrius Carter, 19, and Tristyn Derriun Mays, 17, were charged after Harris Baysassie was found shot in the parking lot of the Applebees in the 5000 block of Stone Mountain Highway, Gwinnett police said.

Baysassie later died at the hospital, police said.

Carter was charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and tampering with evidence. Mays was charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

Police said they are still working to identify any additional suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.

