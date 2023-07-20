Scam Alert: Fake QR codes popping up at parking lots in West Midtown

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A woman was out walking her dog with a friend in West Midtown when she noticed something off about a QR code to pay for parking.

“It looks very real like you would never know,” said Erica Pender.

Turns out, the fake QR code was actually a sticker disguised over the real QR codes many see at parking areas across Atlanta. Pender said she found more stickers in the same parking lot and at other parking lots nearby.

Scammers put fake QR codes in West Midtown parking lots. (Amanda Rose)

“Just walked up, you could then see that it was taped on and not the real thing,” she said.

“What scammers are now doing is they’re accessing websites that can create these QR codes for free,” said Simone Williams, a spokesperson with the Better Business Bureau.

The Better Business Bureau has been warning people about this scam since the pandemic hit and QR codes became all the rage.

“People are just scanning,” she said. “They don’t take the time to think hey, what am I putting my information to? Where is this information being housed at.”

To make sure your information is secure, Williams suggests doing this the next time you see a QR code:

“They can actually go up to the QR code, touch it, make sure that there’s not a QR code behind it. The next thing is when they do scan it, look at the URL. Is it the same URL business name? Is it spelled correctly? If it’s collecting your financial information, does that URL have a lock on it meaning that it’s secure,” said Williams.

Pender did the right thing. She didn’t scan the fake QR code. She’s thankful but wants to warn others to keep their eyes wide open.

“Parking costs a lot already and to come back and have a boot on your car in addition to that and then be out of money and not know who these people are and what information they have,” said Pender.

Phoenix Parking, the company responsible for the QR codes in the West Midtown lot sent Atlanta News First this statement:

“Our team is aware of the fake QR codes that have been posted to our parking signs. The safety of our customers is our top priority, and we take this matter very seriously. We are working diligently to ensure all signs are secure and are actively trying to identify and apprehend the person responsible for this. If anyone has information, we encourage them to share that with us or the police.”

Atlanta News First reached out to Atlanta police who said they haven’t received any reports about fake QR codes in the area.

Police urge community members to contact their local precinct if they see any.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.