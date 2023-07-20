Several stolen cars recovered from Atlanta ‘chop shop,’ police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Multiple stolen vehicles were recovered Wednesday in what Atlanta police are calling a chop shop, leading to the shop owner’s arrest.

Shortly after 7:30 p.m., police responded to the 2000 block of Delowe Drive about a stolen vehicle call.

When police got there, they met with a man who found his 1984 Monte Carlo and his 1980 Firebird were stripped. The man told police he left his cars with a mechanic nearby but never heard back from the shop.

“The victim decided to go to the location and see what was happening with his vehicles, and that is when he noticed two of his vehicles were moved to and stripped down at 2006 Delowe Dr.,” Atlanta police officials said Wednesday.

Police said the man’s cars and three additional vehicles that were reported stolen were found.

The shop’s owner, Tranika Kelley, was arrested and charged with first degree forgery. She was taken to the Fulton County Jail.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

