Struggling with utility payments? Atlanta officials may be able to help

Utility billing
Utility billing(Canva)
By Hope Dean
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta’s Office of Constituent Services and the Fulton Atlanta Community Action Authority are hosting a utility assistance session next Monday.

Qualifying residents are welcome to bring in documents and receive help with payments.

The event is on July 24 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 55 Trinity Avenue, which is Atlanta City Hall.

Assistance is dependent on household income and the number of people who live in your house:

  • 1 resident: $28,058
  • 2 residents: $36,690
  • 3 residents: $45,324
  • 4 residents: $53,957
  • 5 residents: $62,591
  • 6 residents: $71,224
  • 7 residents: $72,842
  • 8 residents: $74,461

Participants must bring:

  • Current photocopied water, gas and electric bills that show your full name, address, account number and amount due
  • Proof of income for the last 30 days from all household members over the age of 18
  • Social security cards for all household members
  • A valid photo ID like a driver’s license, permanent resident card or passport

