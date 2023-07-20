Struggling with utility payments? Atlanta officials may be able to help
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta’s Office of Constituent Services and the Fulton Atlanta Community Action Authority are hosting a utility assistance session next Monday.
Qualifying residents are welcome to bring in documents and receive help with payments.
The event is on July 24 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 55 Trinity Avenue, which is Atlanta City Hall.
Assistance is dependent on household income and the number of people who live in your house:
- 1 resident: $28,058
- 2 residents: $36,690
- 3 residents: $45,324
- 4 residents: $53,957
- 5 residents: $62,591
- 6 residents: $71,224
- 7 residents: $72,842
- 8 residents: $74,461
Participants must bring:
- Current photocopied water, gas and electric bills that show your full name, address, account number and amount due
- Proof of income for the last 30 days from all household members over the age of 18
- Social security cards for all household members
- A valid photo ID like a driver’s license, permanent resident card or passport
