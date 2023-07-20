Struggling with utility payments? Atlanta officials may be able to help

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta’s Office of Constituent Services and the Fulton Atlanta Community Action Authority are hosting a utility assistance session next Monday.

Qualifying residents are welcome to bring in documents and receive help with payments.

The event is on July 24 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 55 Trinity Avenue, which is Atlanta City Hall.

Assistance is dependent on household income and the number of people who live in your house:

1 resident: $28,058

2 residents: $36,690

3 residents: $45,324

4 residents: $53,957

5 residents: $62,591

6 residents: $71,224

7 residents: $72,842

8 residents: $74,461

Participants must bring:

Current photocopied water, gas and electric bills that show your full name, address, account number and amount due

Proof of income for the last 30 days from all household members over the age of 18

Social security cards for all household members

A valid photo ID like a driver’s license, permanent resident card or passport

