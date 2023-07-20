3-Degree Guarantee
Suspected peeping tom arrested in Midtown is repeat offender, police say

Zoey Rodriguez: ‘It’s sick and twisted’
By Brittany Ford
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police said a man who was arrested and accused of stalking women and exposing his private parts is a repeat offender.

Authorities said Tywong Llyod McCoy is known to frequent the Midtown area.

McCoy’s arrest was discussed during the Midtown Neighborhood Association’s Public Safety Meeting on Wednesday.

“It’s sick and twisted honestly,” said Zoey Rodriguez.

“Gross and concerning and scary,” Kirsten Rodgers said. What’s this guy’s next move?”

“The individual is charged state offense because of the nature of it and the numerous times he was doing this,” said Capt. Lucas Wagman with the Atlanta Police Department.

Wagman says over the last week they received multiple calls regarding a man who was walking up to ring cameras, exposing his privates and in some cases pleasuring himself.

“My understanding is he was recently released and returned fairly quickly back to Midtown,” said the association’s President Courtney Smith.

McCoy, who is trainset, faces multiple charges including public indecency, stalking, and peeping tom. He has a laundry list of similar charges dating back almost 15 years.

In one of the most recent cases, he allegedly returned to a victim’s home several times.

“We don’t feel safe with that around obviously this is a beautiful neighborhood we’re hoping to keep it that way,” said Rodriguez.

Atlanta police said McCoy is possibly a suspect in open cases near the same area dating back to 2020.

