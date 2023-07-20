3-Degree Guarantee
Trump prosecutor Jack Smith gets his own bobblehead

Fani Willis has got to be so jealous.
By Tim Darnell
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 11:20 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - What is the sign of ultimate American success?

Prosperity and unlimited wealth? Who needs it ...

Fawning publicists and assistants breathlessly tending to your every want, need or desire? Forget about it.

Ga-zillions of social media followers all over the world desperately waiting on your next tik-tok? That is SO old school.

OK, so how about a bobblehead?

Now, we’re talking!

On Wednesday, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a bobblehead of Special Counsel Jack Smith, who is overseeing the federal investigation of former President Donald Trump. Among his numerous legal challenges, the nation’s 45th chief executive is facing a 37-count indictment in a Florida federal court, alleging he mishandled classified documents from a U.S. Department of Justice investigation.

This is the first time in American history a former president had been indicted on federal criminal charges. In response, Trump has called Smith a “deranged lunatic” and “raging and uncontrolled Trump hater.”

Smith is also responsible for overseeing a criminal investigation involving Trump’s alleged role in the U.S. Capitol attack on January 6, 2021.

Each bobblehead will be individually numbered, and will be available only through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store. The bobbleheads, which are expected to ship in November, are $30 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.

“We have been receiving a growing number of requests to produce a bobblehead of Jack Smith,” said Phil Sklar, co-founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. “The Special Counsel’s investigations are unprecedented and a bobblehead is one fun and unique way for people to commemorate these unique historic events.”

Trump has already become the nation’s first ex-president in history to face criminal charges. Earlier this year, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg charged the 45th president with alleged hush money payments made to porn actress Stephanie Clifford and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, whom he feared would go public with claims that they had extramarital sexual encounters with him.

A Manhattan grand jury had been probing Trump’s involvement in a $130,000 payment made in 2016 to the porn actor Stormy Daniels to keep her from going public about a sexual encounter she said she had with him years earlier.

Last year, Fulton County District Attorney Willis opened a criminal investigation “into attempts to influence the administration of the 2020 Georgia General Election.” Months later, a special grand jury with subpoena power was seated in May 2022. In court filings, she alleged “a multi-state, coordinated plan by the Trump campaign to influence the results of the November 2020 election in Georgia and elsewhere,” a contest that eventually saw Joe Biden become the first Democrat to win Georgia since Bill Clinton in 1992.

Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has attacked both Bragg’s and Willis’ investigations. Any conviction from Bragg, Smith or Willis would not prevent him from running for or winning the presidency in 2024.

No word yet on whether a Fani Willis bobblehead is in the works.

