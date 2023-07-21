3-Degree Guarantee
12-year-old boy rushed to hospital after shooting in DeKalb County, family says

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 12-year-old boy is in the hospital after reportedly being shot while visiting his grandmother’s house in Stone Mountain, according to family members.

DeKalb County police responded to the 1000 block of Walnut Ridge Court early Friday morning at around 1:30 a.m.

When Atlanta News First got to the scene, our team saw a young boy being loaded into an ambulance.

Family members allege the boy’s uncle may have been the one to pull the trigger, but police have not confirmed details surrounding the shooting call. No arrest has been reported at this time.

The young boy’s aunt told Atlanta News First he was rushed to the hospital and is expected to recover.

