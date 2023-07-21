3-Degree Guarantee
2 Georgia kids compete in national mullet contest

Brock Higgins and Bentley Ocker from Georgia are two of 100 kids competing in Mullet Champ's 2023 Kids Mullet Showdown.(WANF)
By Hope Dean
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Who has the best mullet in the nation?

That’s a question not many people may ask — but Mullet Champ takes up the mantle. And this year, two children from Georgia are in the running for the 2023 Kids Mullet Showdown.

Bentley Ocker and Brock Higgins are two of 100 children nationwide who have made it to round two. Now, voters can cast their ballot on who has the best mullet based on submitted photos. You can also donate to Jared Allen’s Homes For Wounded Warriors, a nonprofit that builds accessible and affordable homes for injured veterans, under each kid’s name.

A panel of judges will pick a winner based on votes, donations and a host of other qualities — including “showmanship,” Mullet Champ’s website says.

Ocker was inspired to get a mullet after seeing a few of his friends in the rodeo sporting the style. He wants to grow it out and donate it, his contest entry says.

Meanwhile, Higgins wanted a mullet to imitate his favorite baseball players.

“I said no. The[n] COVID hit and I said why not,” Higgins’ contest entry said.

The Kids Mullet Showdown winner will win a cash prize, trophy and fun sponsor package.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

