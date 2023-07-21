3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

After years of living on the street, couple gets first apartment together

Daniel Robinson and Dianna Hofer say they always wanted an apartment together but weren’t sure how to make that happen. (Source: KPHO)
By Sarah Robinson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:57 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - Life out on the street is over for a couple in Arizona.

Daniel Robinson and Dianna Hofer have escaped the heat and moved into their first apartment together.

They say their story proves you can turn your life around with the right help after living on the street or in parks for years.

The couple said they always wanted an apartment together but weren’t sure how to make that happen until the Phoenix Rescue Mission stepped in.

“Being out on the street isn’t easy,” Hofer said.

The two said they have been together for eight years without a home throughout their relationship.

“I can finally sleep at night,” Hofer said.

Brian Farretta, a case manager with the Phoenix Rescue Mission, said the team got the couple housing in just six hours through an emergency housing voucher.

“This is probably the fastest I’ve ever gotten someone housed. From there, we took them to the apartment complex and they were approved on-site,” Farretta said.

And the team fully furnished the apartment.

“When I had my house before it was hand-me-downs. I didn’t have new furniture. So, to be able to pick out our furniture is exciting,” Hofer said.

Rachel Milne, with Homeless Solutions in Phoenix, said it’s currently too hot to go unsheltered in the city.

Milne has been documenting “The Zone” cleanup efforts after a court ordered a cleanup of the large encampment area downtown.

“In total, we’ve engaged with 148 individuals, and 121 of them have accepted shelter services,” she said.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A metro Atlanta mother of three and her family thought she was dying from cancer. It was...
Man charged with felony reckless conduct for not disclosing HIV status
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
The owner of the BP on Flat Shoals Road was identified as Rahil Surani, 24. The DeKalb County...
‘It’s sad someone would take his life like that’: DeKalb County gas station owner gunned down in armed robbery, police say
Georgia election voting stickers
More than 190K names removed from Georgia voter roll ahead of 2024 election
Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) reacts after hitting a game-winning, three-run...
With the Braves now publicly traded, here’s how you can own a piece of the team

Latest News

2 moms die a day in the U.S. during childbirth, new Georgia bill would help to change that
Storm rip through neighborhood in north Georgia
Aftermath of severe storms in north Georgia
Downed power lines, trees reported across north Georgia
Los agentes encontraron un hombre herido de bala, quien les informó que encontró a un hombre...
Atlanta Police roll out new QR code as another way to report crimes