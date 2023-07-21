Atlanta officials release city’s first heat vulnerability study

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As temperatures in Atlanta soar into the 90s, city officials have released a study that shows which of the city’s neighborhoods are most vulnerable to heat.

The study, which was commissioned by the city and uses climate models built at the Georgia Institute of Technology’s Urban Climate Lab, is the first of its kind for Atlanta, according to an Atlanta City Council statement. Atlanta-based consultation practice Urban Adapt LLC measured the areas’ exposure and sensitivity to heat, as well as each neighborhood’s capacity to tolerate heat stress.

The report determined that residents of high-risk neighborhoods are almost 20% more likely to suffer from heat illness than residents in lower-risk neighborhoods, the statement said.

“While we experience the impacts of climate change on a daily basis, the conversation about what to do about it remains mired in disagreement,” Liliana Bakhtiari, a District 5 council member, said in the statement. “Meanwhile, our city cannot afford to wait. We face an uncontrolled climate future due to the consequential decisions made long before us, but we need to come together and develop a strategic plan unique to Atlanta and deal with our indisputable reality.”

The study used access to air conditioning and heat-related mortality rates to gauge heat vulnerability. Then it scored neighborhoods on a scale of one to 10.

According to the study, Atlanta’s most vulnerable neighborhood is English Avenue, the only location to score a 10. Meanwhile, Blandtown, Georgia Tech and Ormewood Park each received a 4, the study’s lowest recorded score.

Scientists and officials alike hope the study will help the city identify areas in need and implement solutions. The study recommends planting 350,000 more trees for extra canopy cover and installing anti-reflective roofing for all low-rise buildings.

Brian Stone, director of Georgia Tech’s Urban Climate Lab, said these fixes could reduce heat-related hospitalizations and deaths by up to 80% if utilized city-wide.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.