Atlanta Open to serve 13th event | Here’s everything you need to know

The Atlanta Open is scheduled for July 22-30.
The Atlanta Open is scheduled for July 22-30.(Pixabay)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The 2023 Atlanta Open begins Saturday at Atlantic Station.

This year marks the 13th Atlanta Open.

🎾 What Atlanta Open dates do you need to know? 🎾

  • Qualifying round: Saturday, July 22, starts at 10 a.m.
  • Qualifying round 2: Sunday, July 23, starts at 10 a.m.
  • Sunday Showdown with Coco Gauff vs. Leylah Fernandez: Sunday, July 23, starts at 7 p.m.
  • Session 1: Monday, July 24, starts at 11 a.m.
  • Session 2: Monday, July 24, starts at 7 p.m.
  • Session 3: Tuesday, July 25, starts at 11 a.m.
  • Session 4: Tuesday, July 25, starts at 7 p.m.
  • Session 5: Wednesday, July 26, starts at 11 a.m.
  • Session 6, Wednesday, July 26, 7 p.m.
  • Session 7: Thursday, July 27, starts at noon
  • Session 8: Thursday, July 27, starts at 7 p.m.
  • Session 9: Friday, July 28, starts at noon
  • Session 10: Friday, July 28, starts at 7 p.m.
  • Session 11 (Semi-finals): Saturday, July 29, starts at noon
  • Session 12 (Semi-finals): Saturday, July 29, starts at 7 p.m.
  • Session 13 (Finals): Sunday, July 30, starts at 4 p.m.

Looking to buy tickets? Click here.

🎾 Who is playing in the Atlanta Open? 🎾

Fresh off Wimbledon, Atlanta native Chris Eubanks will be playing in the Atlanta Open.

The former two-time Georgia Tech All-American rose to a career-high ranking of 31 after his stellar run at Wimbledon. He lost in the quarterfinals to No. 3 Daniil Medvedev.

Eubanks will join several other players in the main draw singles for this year’s tournament. Atlanta natives Ben Shelton and Andres Martin will also be in the main draw singles.

🎾 How do I stay cool from the heat at the Atlanta Open?🎾

There will be a number of ways to stay cool from the summer heat at the Atlanta Open.

The 2023 Atlanta Open was planned with hot weather in mind.

Here’s how to beat the heat:

  • Misting tents will be available for people to stand under
  • Free fans will be given out each day
  • There will be more shaded and air-conditioned seating offerings Dress in light, loosely fitted clothing if you’re attending a match
  • Stay hydrated and find shade whenever possible
🎾What else do I need to know about the Atlanta Open?🎾
  • The Atlanta Open will be streamed in 80 different countries.
  • Keep your eyes out for the peaches and creme dessert. It is Atlanta’s version of Wimbledon’s strawberries and creme tradition.
  • Atlanta is the first event in the tournament series that leads up to the U.S. Open.

Atlanta News First is providing coverage on Friday before the start of the Atlanta Open.

