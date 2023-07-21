3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Baby birds killed when nest catches fire on power pole, authorities say

The fire department said the nest was well-known in the area and stood out to drivers on...
The fire department said the nest was well-known in the area and stood out to drivers on Interstate 84.(Morgan County Fire Department)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGAN, Utah (Gray News) – A nest of baby Ospreys on top of a power pole caught fire in Utah Wednesday.

According to the Morgan County Fire Department, the fire started when the powerline malfunctioned, causing heat to build under the dry nest.

Crews had trouble putting out the fire by the charged voltage line.

The baby birds died in the fire.

“Mama bird frantically circled overhead until the end,” the fire department said in a post on Facebook.

The fire department said the nest was well-known in the area and stood out to drivers on Interstate 84.

“Let’s hold on to the hope these beautiful birds will return next year to build a new home,” the department said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A metro Atlanta mother of three and her family thought she was dying from cancer. It was...
Man charged with felony reckless conduct for not disclosing HIV status
A bond hearing is scheduled for popular Atlanta rapper Young Thug and Yak Gotti, whose real...
WATCH: Bond denied for Young Thug
Storm aftermath in Cherokee County
GALLERY: North Georgia communities seeing significant damage after storms
Nyzerrius Carter, 19, and Tristyn Derriun Mays, 17, were charged after Harris Baysassie was...
Police: 2 charged with murder in deadly shooting in Stone Mountain
Level 2 out of 5 risk for strong storms Friday
FIRST ALERT: Isolated storms overnight; more storms Friday

Latest News

A bond hearing is scheduled for popular Atlanta rapper Young Thug and Yak Gotti, whose real...
WATCH: Bond denied for Young Thug
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference,...
Judge sets trial date for Trump in classified documents case
File - Officers responded to a trouble call and found the “visibly emotional and distressed...
‘Help me’ sign leads to rescue of kidnapped Texas girl in Southern California
26-year-old Lincoln man arrested for sexual assault after pretending to be student