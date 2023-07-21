Decatur pool set to reopen, emergency repairs completed

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A community pool is set to reopen in Decatur on Saturday morning after emergency repairs were completed by officials.

Officials said McKoy pool is set to reopen at 10 a.m.

The pool, which is located at 534 McKoy St., closed on June 23 for the repairs to be made.

The operating hours for the pool are:

Monday-Friday: 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. Saturday-Sunday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Post-Season Hours: Aug. 1 – Sept. 4 Saturday-Sunday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.