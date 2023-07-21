Defensive driving program offered for teens, parents at Atlanta Motor Speedway

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia teens and parents are set to participate in a two-day defensive driving program at the Atlanta Motor Speedway.

“According to an independent study, teens who have completed the course are 64% less likely to be involved in a car crash up to three years after participating,” B.R.A.K.E.S officials said.

The B.R.A.K.E.S. national teen defensive driving program is visiting the Atlanta Motor Speedway for the first of two days of classes where participants will have the opportunity to learn safe driving habits. B.R.A.K.E.S is a 501(c)(3) charity founded by multi-time Top Fuel drag racing champion Doug Herbert in honor of his two sons, Jon and James, who lost their lives in a car crash in 2008.

In October 2022, a study found Georgia drivers ranked No. 5 worst in the United States. The survey is based on the safety scores of 95,000 drivers from more than 22 million trips.

A recent study found Macon drivers ranked No. 4 worst in the United States. The study also found three other Georgia cities were among the worst in the U.S. for driving, including Athens at No. 22, Atlanta at No. 29, and Augusta at No. 30.

The classes will be held Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The program has trained more than 100,000 teens and parents to date, according to B.R.A.K.E.S.

