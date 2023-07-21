3-Degree Guarantee
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms to continue today; Highs in low 90s

By Rodney Harris
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Expect more scattered storms in north Georgia today with highs back in the 90s. Some storms could be severe.

Friday’s summary

High - 92°

Normal high - 90°

Chance of rain - 60%

FIRST ALERT for more storms today

We’ll see three rounds of storms in north Georgia today: the first round of non-severe storms is occurring right now in metro Atlanta and will continue through around 9 a.m.

It should be dry in metro Atlanta after 9 a.m. through the early part of your afternoon.

A second round of scattered storms are expected during the evening as you drive home from work, followed by a final round of storms tonight after 10 p.m. that will continue through Saturday morning.

Forecast map for 5 p.m. Friday
Forecast map for 5 p.m. Friday(Atlanta News First)
Forecast map for 11 p.m. Friday
Forecast map for 11 p.m. Friday(Atlanta News First)

Severe weather

The storms this morning are not severe, but any activity that develops this evening or tonight will be capable of producing damaging winds and severe thunderstorm warnings will be possible again for wind later this evening.

Severe Weather Risk for Friday
Severe Weather Risk for Friday(Atlanta News First)

Dry starting Saturday afternoon

Drier weather is expected starting Saturday afternoon through much of next week.

