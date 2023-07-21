FIRST ALERT: Severe Thunderstorm Watch for part of north Georgia Friday evening

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect for most of north Georgia through 1am. Damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, small hail and heavy downpours are possible in these storms. We are already seeing training of storms this evening, so isolated flooding is also a concern as we head through the overnight hours. On and off storms are possible through early Saturday morning.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for parts of Cobb, Douglas, Fulton, Dekalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, Clayton & Henry counties until 12:15am. Storms have produced over an inch of rain over the last two hours and more storms will move through these counties over the next few hours.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for our area through 1am. (atlantanewsfirst)

The storm risk diminishes on Saturday morning, and there’s a better chance of dry weather from midday through the afternoon. A stray shower cannot completely be ruled out in the afternoon, but the overall chance of rain is a lot lower. Highs will be in the 80s for a change, and if clouds are stubborn, it may not get much above 85. It will be slightly less humid, especially in the mountains.

Sunday looks good with partly to mostly sunny skies and highs near 90. It will be less humid across north Georgia, with the lowest humidity in the mountains. The weather should be mainly dry and get hotter early next week. Highs may be back in the mid 90s with a 20% chance of t-storms by midweek.

