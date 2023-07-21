3-Degree Guarantee
Forsyth County residents urged to limit water use as power outages continue following severe weather

No power, limited water access after storms
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:10 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Forsyth County residents are being asked to significantly limit their water use as officials work to restore widespread power outages in the area.

The Forsyth County Department of Water and Sewer announced Friday morning it has temporarily lost the ability to produce water at its water plant.

“We have running water, but our ability to produce more of it has been impacted by a loss of power at our main water production facility. So, we are asking the public to conserve water for emergency purposes at this time. I was told that Georgia Power is working to restore power,” said Forsyth Assistant Communications Director Amanda Roper.

Residents should reduce their water use to emergency purposes only, county officials said.

Meanwhile, power remains out for more than 16,000 residents, including those in the following areas:

  • Atlanta Highway at Valley Circle
  • Matt Hwy at Hightower Circle, Old Federal Road, Seabolt Drive, Poole’s Mill Road, and Dr. Bramblett Road
  • Wallace Tatum Road at Wright Bridge Road, Seabolt Drive, and Cherry Drive
  • Keith Bridge at Martin Road and Shadburn Road
