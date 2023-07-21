Forsyth County residents urged to limit water use as power outages continue following severe weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Forsyth County residents are being asked to significantly limit their water use as officials work to restore widespread power outages in the area.

The Forsyth County Department of Water and Sewer announced Friday morning it has temporarily lost the ability to produce water at its water plant.

“We have running water, but our ability to produce more of it has been impacted by a loss of power at our main water production facility. So, we are asking the public to conserve water for emergency purposes at this time. I was told that Georgia Power is working to restore power,” said Forsyth Assistant Communications Director Amanda Roper.

Residents should reduce their water use to emergency purposes only, county officials said.

GALLERY: North Georgia communities seeing significant damage after storms

Meanwhile, power remains out for more than 16,000 residents, including those in the following areas:

Atlanta Highway at Valley Circle

Matt Hwy at Hightower Circle, Old Federal Road, Seabolt Drive, Poole’s Mill Road, and Dr. Bramblett Road

Wallace Tatum Road at Wright Bridge Road, Seabolt Drive, and Cherry Drive

Keith Bridge at Martin Road and Shadburn Road

First Alert Weather: Power Outages (WANF)

Check back here for updates.

Download the FREE First Alert Weather App to stay up-to-date on weather alerts in your area.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.