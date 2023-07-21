Fostering makes all the difference for Georgia shelter dog, looking for her ‘furever’ home

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Summer temperatures mean overcrowding for many metro Atlanta shelters. Shelters rely on rescue partners to help take care of pups, both organizations rely on fosters, like Rusty Walton.

Walton has been fostering animals for more than 20 years.

“I usually take in dogs that need some rehabilitation, that other people are not...able to handle,” said Walton, who is a photographer and artist.

Doggie Harmony is the rescue that helped pair Rusty and Luna. The nonprofit relies on community members to step up and foster dogs.

”What we are trying to do is divert animals from going to our overcrowded county shelters,” said Jaime Sprague with Doggie Harmony.

“I guess (Luna) had two original owners that gave her up. Both of them couldn’t handle her,” said Walton.

She has been difficult. It has taken time for her to respond to commands and connect with a human at all.

“She is getting to the point where she is very little work. She will come, off the leash. Her recall is great,” said Walton.

Luna has nicknames. Mama Hen is one of them. Named after chicks in Rusty’s backyard that seem to gravitate toward Luna. She takes the job with a gentleness and curiosity that has won the hearts of just about everyone who meets her. She is kind, full of energy and love.

“When you get down to it, she is a fantastic dog. She is a special dog in that she is completely self-confident,” said Walton.

She is looking for her forever home and thanks to Walton, she doesn’t have to wait in a shelter, she can hold tight in a Atlanta neighborhood, where life is calm and the living is easy.

