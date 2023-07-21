3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Fostering makes all the difference for Georgia shelter dog, looking for her ‘furever’ home

“When you get down to it, she is a fantastic dog. She is a special dog in that she is completely self-confident.”
By Sawyer Buccy
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Summer temperatures mean overcrowding for many metro Atlanta shelters. Shelters rely on rescue partners to help take care of pups, both organizations rely on fosters, like Rusty Walton.

Walton has been fostering animals for more than 20 years.

“I usually take in dogs that need some rehabilitation, that other people are not...able to handle,” said Walton, who is a photographer and artist.

Doggie Harmony is the rescue that helped pair Rusty and Luna. The nonprofit relies on community members to step up and foster dogs.

”What we are trying to do is divert animals from going to our overcrowded county shelters,” said Jaime Sprague with Doggie Harmony.

“I guess (Luna) had two original owners that gave her up. Both of them couldn’t handle her,” said Walton.

She has been difficult. It has taken time for her to respond to commands and connect with a human at all.

“She is getting to the point where she is very little work. She will come, off the leash. Her recall is great,” said Walton.

Luna has nicknames. Mama Hen is one of them. Named after chicks in Rusty’s backyard that seem to gravitate toward Luna. She takes the job with a gentleness and curiosity that has won the hearts of just about everyone who meets her. She is kind, full of energy and love.

“When you get down to it, she is a fantastic dog. She is a special dog in that she is completely self-confident,” said Walton.

She is looking for her forever home and thanks to Walton, she doesn’t have to wait in a shelter, she can hold tight in a Atlanta neighborhood, where life is calm and the living is easy.

If Luna looks like the missing piece to your family, contact Doggie Harmony

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A metro Atlanta mother of three and her family thought she was dying from cancer. It was...
Man charged with felony reckless conduct for not disclosing HIV status
Young Thug is facing RICO charges in Atlanta.
Bond denied for Young Thug, Yak Gotti
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Storm aftermath in Cherokee County
GALLERY: North Georgia communities seeing significant damage after storms
Nyzerrius Carter, 19, and Tristyn Derriun Mays, 17, were charged after Harris Baysassie was...
Police: 2 charged with murder in deadly shooting in Stone Mountain

Latest News

Warning signs posted of mosquito-borne illnesses found in Atlanta’s Orme Park
Warning signs of mosquito-borne illnesses found in Atlanta’s Orme Park
Helen Wamey
Johns Creek mother starts foundation to honor daughter who died unexpectedly
Teams from six states are competing at the Cape Girardeau Sportsplex this weekend.
Gas South Arena announced as new home for Atlanta women’s pro volleyball team
Maurice Jimmerson has waited more than 10 years behind bars for his day in court. His defense...
After 10 years in jail without a trial, man’s case finally in jury’s hands
Henry County Police Department
Police to receive $1.65M to combat gun violence in Henry County