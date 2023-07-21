Fulton County shooting sends man to the hospital, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one man in the hospital in Fulton County Friday evening.

According to police, the shooting happened at 1154 Dolphin Dr. SW. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 37-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

Police said the victim was alert and conscious and was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

There is no information on what led up to the shooting but police said they believe the victim was shot by a family member.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Atlanta News First will update with more information as it comes in.

