Gas South Arena announced as new home for Atlanta women’s pro volleyball team

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Thursday, the Atlanta Pro Volleyball Federation selected Gas South Arena in Gwinnett County as its home venue for its inaugural pro season, the Atlanta Professional Volleyball Federation announced.

Women’s professional indoor volleyball team will return to Gas South Arena in early 2024 when its inaugural season begins, the Atlanta Professional Volleyball Federation said.

“We are thrilled to have reached an agreement with Gas South Arena to serve as our franchise’s home venue in its inaugural season,” team owner Colleen Craig said. “The facility is the perfect size as we look to develop a strong fan base and create a loud and exciting vibe for our home matches.”

Gas South Arena, located in Gwinnett County’s Gas South District, also includes a convention center and has a capacity of 10,000 seats.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.