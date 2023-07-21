3-Degree Guarantee
Georgia AG: Dismiss lawsuit over Atlanta Public Safety Training Center

Critics of the planned public safety training center filed a lawsuit against the city of Atlanta last month.
Opponents of the public safety training center say Atlanta voters should decide if the controversial facility should be built.
By Tim Darnell and Patrick Quinn
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr is requesting a federal court to dismiss a lawsuit over the proposed Atlanta Public Safety Detention Center.

The response, which can be read here, was filed Thursday, July 20, in U.S. District Court Northern District of Atlanta.

Critics of the planned public safety training center filed a lawsuit against the city of Atlanta last month, claiming the city is “illegally stonewalling” the process to add a referendum to an upcoming ballot.

Opponents of the public safety training center say Atlanta voters should decide if the controversial facility should be built.

This effort came after the Atlanta city council voted to approve $31 million in public funding for the facility. The city will also be responsible for roughly $36 million for a 30-year lease agreement with the Atlanta Police Foundation.

On June 6, the council, with an 11-4 vote, approved the funding, greenlighting the project’s construction – set to begin in mid-August.

Despite the vote, opponents are rushing to stop the construction.

Before a referendum can be added to a ballot, opponents will need signatures of 15% of the Atlanta electorate, roughly 70,000 people.

However, before the signature process can begin, the City Clerk must approve the referendum petition.

Critics filed that petition on June 7. That petition has not been approved by the Clerk’s office and critics believe the delay is intentional.

“We’re not asking the Clerk to do anything more or less than the legal minimum. Approve the petition form, and let us go about the people’s work,” said Dr. Mariah Parker, in a press release from opponents.

The release said Dr. Parker filed the original petition form with the Clerk on June 7.

This story is developing.

