Hall Co. deputy’s family killed in crash to be laid to rest

Patrick Holtzclaw with his family
Patrick Holtzclaw with his family(Hall County Sheriff's Office)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:06 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The funeral is scheduled on Saturday afternoon for the family of a Hall County deputy who died in a fiery crash in Georgia on July 16.

Five people, including the wife and two young children of Deputy Patrick Neil Holtzclaw, died in the crash.

Authorities said the crash happened in Habersham County when Avonlea Holtzclaw was trying to cross Georgia highway U.S. 23 in a Ford Explorer and a driver going northbound in a Chevrolet Corvette hit her. According to the Associated Press, the highway was shut down for more than five hours after the crash.

Mitchell Boggs, a 58-year-old man who was driving the Corvette, also died, along with an unnamed passenger.

Both vehicles caught fire, and all the occupants of the vehicles died before they could be taken to a hospital, according to reports.

The funeral is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday at Free Chapel Worship Center on McEver Road in Gainesville.

