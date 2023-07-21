Johns Creek mother starts foundation to honor daughter who died unexpectedly

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Johns Creek mother who lost her teenage daughter unexpectedly two years ago is using her pain to make students’ dreams come true.

There’s not a day that goes by Belinda Enyong doesn’t think about her late daughter, Helen Wamey.

“Helen was unstoppable,” she said holding a drawing of Helen and her friends. “She was driven.

Pictures and memories of the 17-year-old are carefully placed around Belinda’s home. Helen was her only child. She loved to dance and was an honor student at Marist School, bound for an Ivy League education.

“At the age of eight, Helen told me college is not an option, it’s a must,” Belinda recalled.

Helen’s ambitious dreams were cut short in September 2021. She suddenly fell sick and died. Her family later learned it was meningitis.

“I have bad days and good days,” Belinda said. “Not as many good days as I would like to have.”

Belinda is now using her pain for good. Last month, she established the Helen Bawak’s Leap of Faith Foundation, named in honor of her daughter. The foundation is dedicated to empowering first and second-generation high school students who want to go to college.

“The college application process can be very challenging and daunting to parents, and especially to an immigrant parent who did not go to school in the United States,” Belinda said.

Belinda said the goal is to help 9th-12th graders and their parents navigate the college prep process, offering mentors, workshops, and other resources so they can live out their dreams.

“Helen wanted to go to college so bad,” she said. “Unfortunately, she got pulled out of the race too soon and was not able to do it - as bad as you wanted to go. If I can help someone else’s child go to college and fulfill this dream that Helen did not get to fulfill it will be on honoring Helen’s life.”

The foundation is hosting its first workshop, with college advisors and counselors in attendance, on July 29 at Marist School. To apply and learn more about the foundation, click here.

