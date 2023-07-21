3-Degree Guarantee
Police to receive $1.65M to combat gun violence in Henry County

Henry County Police Department
Henry County Police Department(Henry County Police Department)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police officers in Henry County are getting extra support to combat gun violence.

On Friday, the Henry County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved a resolution accepting a $1.65 million grant to improve the Henry County Police Department’s Gunshot Detection Technology Project.

The gunshot detection technology units are called “Ravens” and are designed to detect locations of gunshots.

“They will work with our 100 existing Flock license plate cameras to detect gunshots. The license plate cameras will take pictures of the vehicles leaving the area where it was detected. And all of this can take place in as little as one minute,” said Sgt. Glenn Turner.

The grant will cover 20 sq. miles in various parts of Henry County increasing faster response times.

“It’s going to send alerts to officers in the field and to the Real Time Crime Center,” added Turner. “The alerts can be as accurate as ninety feet from where the gunshot was detected.”

The technology detects a gunshot and deploys officers to the area even in situations when victims are not able to call for help.

The man accused of shooting and killing four people on July 15 in a Henry County subdivision was shot and killed by law enforcement officers after a shootout on Sunday.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

