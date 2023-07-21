Restaurant Report Card: Nur Kitchen fails with 47; Pippin’s BBQ earns 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Mediterranean kitchen on Buford Highway in Gwinnett County had locked up and turned the lights down after failing two health inspections in a row.

Nur Kitchen in Peachtree Corners scored only 47 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory on July 13th. The report says chicken, hummus, and egg salad were at unsafe temperatures. Plus, the facility was operating without a certified food safety manager and vegetables were being washed with dish detergent.

Nur Kitchen temporarily shut down after the Gwinnett County Environmental Health Department suspended their permit.

We found old food sitting out at the back door and no one was around making improvements.

The health inspector noted in the report that the restaurant will not be allowed to reopen until all violations are corrected.

Now to a good score in Gwinnett County. Subway on Grayson Highway in Grayson did very well on a routine inspection earning 97 points.

And at Pippin’s BBQ on Highway 20 South in Conyers, they received a 100 on their last health inspection. Congratulations, they are the winner of this week’s Golden Spatula Award. They’ve been here for 32 years, and they are family owned and operated. They have everything coming out of the smoker hot and delicious. And in the kitchen, they’re known for the big pot of Brunswick stew.

Also on the menu, you can try the smoked wings basket with fries, pulled pork sandwich with stew, the smoked chicken plate with coleslaw, baked beans, and onion rings, and the rib plate with fried okra and potato salad.

Boy, that’s good!

