Sanitation service rally held in Atlanta, union workers demand better wages

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A rally for sanitation services workers was held in Atlanta on Friday.

The rally began outside the Republic Services at the 3000 block of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway around 4 p.m.

The union workers have demanded better wages and vacation time.

In a statement, Republic Services officials said.

Republic Services is in contract negotiations with the union representing some of our employees in Atlanta. We respect the rights of our employees to engage in collective bargaining, and we will continue to work toward a fair and competitive contract. We look forward to continuing negotiations to reach an agreement that is beneficial for our employees and our company.

According to a press release from Teamsters, 180 waste workers voted to authorize a strike at Republic Services earlier this month.

“This strike authorization vote sends a clear message to Republic Services that our members are in this fight and ready to strike if the company doesn’t get its act together,” said Chuck Stiles, Director of the Teamsters Solid Waste and Recycling Division. “This is nothing but corporate greed from the worst corporate actor in the industry.”

Officials said Republic Services provide sanitation services to the Atlanta airport and Grady Hospital in addition to serving Riverdale, East Point, and Kennesaw.

