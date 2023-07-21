3-Degree Guarantee
Severe storms, flooding impacting parts of north Georgia

Heavy rain caused problems at 251 North Ave.
Heavy rain caused problems at 251 North Ave.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 7:05 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First is monitoring a developing severe weather situation across parts of north Georgia Friday evening.

7:29 p.m.

A water rescue was reported in the 200 block of North Avenue NE.

A downed tree was also reported on Lindbergh Drive NE and Melante Drive NE.

7:12 p.m.

Fulton County Animal Services posted to social media that its Midtown location was experiencing flooding from Friday’s heavy rainfall.

Fulton Animal Services said homes for the dogs in the shelter are now needed.

7:09 p.m.

Significant flooding was reported in the 200 block of North Avenue NE.

A car was stuck in the middle of the road because of flooding.


Significant flooding was reported in the 200 block of North Avenue NE. A car was stuck in the middle of the road because of flooding.(Atlanta News First)
A downed tree was reported on a power line in Atlanta from Friday's storms.
A downed tree was reported on a power line in Atlanta from Friday's storms.
6:49 p.m.

Street flooding is being reported in many parts of Atlanta. Storms have been training over parts of the immediate Metro since before 5 p.m. Training of storms occurs when storms repeatedly move over the same areas - dropping a torrential amount of rain in a short amount of time. Additional showers and storms are expected to sweep through north Georgia tonight and early Saturday morning. Street flooding is possible. A few storms may become severe and produce gusty winds and large hail. The severe weather threat is greatest before 12 a.m. across metro Atlanta.

RELATED:

