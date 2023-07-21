Tennis star Chris Eubanks returns home as headliner at Atlanta Open

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Friday, Atlanta native Chris Eubanks was featured in the traditional christening of the court to signify the start of the 2023 Atlanta Open.

For the first time, the word “Atlanta” will be plastered on the tennis court at the 8-day tournament, which is streamed in 80 countries across the world.

Eubanks, who was the only U.S. player to reach the Quarter Finals at Wimbledon, was added to the main draw of the Atlanta Open last week.

“It’s definitely, I would call it, improbable, but I think it’s definitely a good sign for American tennis and tennis as whole,” when asked about this impressive run at the Grand Slam tournament.

Eubanks said he was surprised to hear how much the Atlanta community was supporting him at Wimbledon.

“I had some friends who tried to tell me, who came over for the Quarter Final. They said you don’t understand man, you’re all over the news in Atlanta,” said Eubanks, in a press conference Friday at Atlantic Station.

The Atlanta Open draws roughly 40,000 fans and has an economic impact of $10.3 million to Atlanta, according to tournament officials.

The field also includes Taylor Fritz, defending Atlanta Open champion Alex de Minaur, Atlanta native Ben Shelton, and six-time Atlanta Open champion John Isner.

Eubanks credited his Atlanta roots as a primary reason he’s playing at such a high level.

He said he was inspired by other local professional tennis players, including Donald Young and Jarmere Jenkins.

“Seeing them come first showed me it was actually possible, you can do it from the city of Atlanta. You can be a pretty good professional. So, I think my roots are a huge, huge part of it,” said Eubanks.

He also said his college coach, Kenny Thorne, was a major influence.

Thorne said he was on a recruiting visit in south Florida as Eubanks was making his run at Wimbledon.

“The amount of publicity that he got for Georgia Tech, transcended just tennis,” said Thorne, in an interview with Atlanta News First on Friday.

Thorne said the first call he got after Eubanks advanced to the Quarter Finals was from Angel Cabrera, the president of Georgia Tech.

“And to see him break through and do this, it’s definitely a special time. It inspires a lot of kids, it really does,” said Thorne.

Eubanks said he recognizes that his success will serve as a motivator to other aspiring tennis players in metro Atlanta.

“There’s a great show I think for tennis in Atlanta. Hopefully kids can look at that and aspire to be something similar,” said Eubanks.

Qualifying matches at the Atlanta Open start Saturday at 10 a.m.

