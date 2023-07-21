UPS Teamsters to hold Atlanta rally as deadline for contract nears

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - UPS Teamsters in Atlanta are set to hold a Saturday rally as a national strike deadline looms, Teamsters General President Sean M. O’Brien announced Friday.

The rally will be held at 10 a.m. at Teamsters Local 728 located at 2540 Lakewood Ave. in Atlanta. Teamsters officials said UPS Teamsters will be in union gear and holding signs and banners in support of UPS workers nationwide.

“The Teamsters agreement with UPS is the largest private-sector union contract in North America. UPS Teamsters are demanding the strongest possible contract or are prepared to strike — with rank-and-file members authorizing a strike by 97 percent,” said UPS Teamsters.

UPS announced last week it has begun training its management and other non-union employees to deliver packages should the company’s 340,000 Teamsters workers strike at the end of this month.

UPS and the Teamsters have been locked in negotiations for weeks as they work to avoid a potentially crippling strike of the world’s largest carrier of parcels and packages. The contract between the union and UPS expires on July 31.

“We remain focused on reaching an agreement with the Teamsters that is a win for UPS employees, our customers, our union, and our company before Aug. 1,” the company said. “While we have made great progress and are close to reaching an agreement, we have a responsibility as an essential service provider to take steps to help ensure we can deliver our customers’ packages if the Teamsters choose to strike.

In June, UPS Teamsters overwhelmingly authorized a strike against UPS, 25 years after the last walkout. That strike lasted 15 days when 185,000 UPS workers walked off.

According to the Michigan-based Anderson Economic Group (AEG) analysis, a threatened strike could become one of the nation’s costliest in at least a century.

To determine the economic impact of a potential UPS strike, AEG estimated losses that include:

Lost wages to workers, including striking workers and others who are temporarily laid off or forced to decrease hours worked;

Lost earnings for UPS, taking into consideration that the company would not be paying wages to the striking workers;

Lost goods, services, and worker wages in other industries; and

Direct losses to consumers that cannot be absorbed by adjusting noncritical timelines or substituting goods.

In 2022, UPS made more than $100 billion, according to UPS Teamsters.

