Warning signs of mosquito-borne illnesses found in Atlanta’s Orme Park

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials have posted multiple signs at a park in Atlanta warning of mosquitos testing positive for mosquito-borne illnesses in the area.

Fulton County Board of Health officials announced spraying is scheduled to occur in the area at night.

Earlier this month, Atlanta ranked No. 4 on a list of the worst “mosquito cities” in the United States, according to a study.

The CDC said that malaria is known as a mosquito-borne disease caused by a parasite. Malaria was recently detected spreading in the United States for the first time in 20 years.

According to the CDC, “the most reported mosquito-borne virus in Georgia is West Nile virus. However, other diseases such as Eastern Equine encephalitis, La Crosse encephalitis, and Saint Louis encephalitis virus have also been previously detected in Georgia.”

Experts said some of the best ways to keep mosquitos away is with DEET or Picaridin. People should also wear long, light-colored, and loose-fitting clothes and get rid of standing water.

For more information, contact 404-613-1303.

