2 killed after being hit by car in Henry County, Georgia State Patrol says

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two women were killed and a third was seriously injured after being hit by a car in Henry County, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

Georgia State Patrol said that just before 2:50 a.m. Saturday, a pickup truck suffered a “mechanical failure” causing it to hit a barrier near mile marker 225 of I-75 in Henry County. Three women got out of the car and were hit by another car.

Angelica M. Munoz-Luna, 49, and Adamaris Castillo, 22, were killed. Jacqueline Robles, 23, suffered serious injuries.

Georgia State Patrol said the driver of the car and the driver of a third car involved in the incident were suspected of driving under the influence.

The crash shut down all lanes of I-75 northbound.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.