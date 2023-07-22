3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

2 tornadoes touched down in Pickens County Thursday, county says

2 tornadoes touched down in Pickens County Thursday, county says
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Pickens County government and National Weather Service said two tornadoes touched down in the county Thursday.

The Hinton area along Caber Mill Road was hit by an EF0 tornado, defined as winds between 65 and 85 mph. Fitts Road was hit by an EF1 tornado, defined as winds between 86 and 110 mph.

The National Weather Service said that despite the tornadoes, the “vast majority of the damage that was done that day is the result of straight line wind damage.”

In a Facebook post, the county government said, “We are thankful for no loss of life or injuries during the storm and very minimal injuries to the public during the cleanup.”

Representatives from the US National Weather Service Peachtree City Georgia and Georgia Emergency Management and...

Posted by Pickens County GA Government on Saturday, July 22, 2023

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A metro Atlanta mother of three and her family thought she was dying from cancer. It was...
Man charged with felony reckless conduct for not disclosing HIV status
Storm aftermath in Cherokee County
GALLERY: North Georgia communities seeing significant damage after storms
Young Thug is facing RICO charges in Atlanta.
Bond denied for Young Thug, Yak Gotti
Charles Johnson with his wife Kira and son
2 moms die a day in the U.S. during childbirth, new Georgia bill would help to change that
A number of downed trees and power lines from a stormy Thursday night have been reported across...
Power restored to Forsyth County water plant, officials say

Latest News

Kai McNair
‘Ride 4 Kai’ in Conyers honors 10-year-old killed in hit-and-run
Police said that at least two guns were stolen from the cars.
Thieves break into 100+ cars in Inman Park, including police car, police say
University of Georgia police say two men were arrested after a shooting on campus overnight.
2 men arrested after overnight shooting on UGA campus, police say
‘Ride 4 Kai’ in Conyers honors 10-year-old killed in hit-and-run
2 men arrested after overnight shooting on UGA campus, police say