2 tornadoes touched down in Pickens County Thursday, county says

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Pickens County government and National Weather Service said two tornadoes touched down in the county Thursday.

The Hinton area along Caber Mill Road was hit by an EF0 tornado, defined as winds between 65 and 85 mph. Fitts Road was hit by an EF1 tornado, defined as winds between 86 and 110 mph.

The National Weather Service said that despite the tornadoes, the “vast majority of the damage that was done that day is the result of straight line wind damage.”

In a Facebook post, the county government said, “We are thankful for no loss of life or injuries during the storm and very minimal injuries to the public during the cleanup.”

