3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Dog found abandoned in dumpster at park finds forever home

A dog that was found abandoned in a dumpster in a Kentucky park has found a forever home. (Source: WKYT)
By Grason Passmore and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - An abandoned dog found last week in a dumpster has been adopted.

City workers in Lexington found the animal, now known as Hamilton, in a dumpster at Constitution Park.

On Thursday, Geniene Piche adopted the pup. She is helping give Hamilton a second chance at a good life.

“To see that a dog had been dumped in that heat just broke my heart,” Piche said. “The second I saw her I just fell in love.”

Hamilton was located inside a closed dumpster behind Northern Elementary School. Piche, the school’s principal, was there when two parks and recreation employees pulled the underweight shepherd mix out.

“She was so sweet. She wasn’t scared of people and still had affection,” Piche said. “This is a great dog.”

Rescuers at the Lexington Humane Society said it was a miracle that Hamilton was found alive.

“We’re so grateful this ended on a positive note,” said Katy Stoess, a special events manager at the humane society.

Lexington authorities said they are fortunate this story has a happy ending but that isn’t always the case.

“I want people to be talking about animal cruelty laws. It’s happening,” said Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control Lt. Jai Hamilton. “We need to properly address it.”

Hamilton was one of the people to also help find the dog that now carries her name.

“I don’t really know what to think about that, but the more I do, I’m really just honored,” she said.

Jamakea Jackson, a Lexington resident, has been cited and is facing animal cruelty charges related to this case, according to authorities.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A metro Atlanta mother of three and her family thought she was dying from cancer. It was...
Man charged with felony reckless conduct for not disclosing HIV status
Young Thug is facing RICO charges in Atlanta.
Bond denied for Young Thug, Yak Gotti
Storm aftermath in Cherokee County
GALLERY: North Georgia communities seeing significant damage after storms
Photos of a father’s reaction to his daughter being born have gone viral in just a few days.
‘I have to post these’: Father’s reactions go viral in baby birth photos
Nyzerrius Carter, 19, and Tristyn Derriun Mays, 17, were charged after Harris Baysassie was...
Police: 2 charged with murder in deadly shooting in Stone Mountain

Latest News

Severe storms, flooding impacting parts of north Georgia
Johns Creek mother starts foundation to honor daughter who died unexpectedly
Back-to-school drives, events happening in metro Atlanta
A TV screen shows a file image of a North Korean missile launch during a news program at the...
While North Korea fires cruise missiles, it stays mum on US soldier who crossed into the country