3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

First Alert Forecast: Mostly cloudy and mild day on the way!

Few isolated storms along and south I-20
Few storms this weekend with highs in the mid 80s Saturday, near 90 Sunday.
Few storms this weekend with highs in the mid 80s Saturday, near 90 Sunday.(Atlanta News First)
By Courteney Jacobazzi
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 6:36 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

After a messy evening last night, thankfully the weekend will shape up much better.

A few showers possible this morning, but by mid to late morning, showers will taper leading to a mostly cloudy sky.

Between the morning showers and cloud cover, temperatures will only climb into the mid 80s this afternoon.

A few storms will be possible along and south of I-20 this afternoon. Any storms that fire up could carry heavy rain, gusty wind, and frequent lightning.

Through the overnight, lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s, so expect a comfortable start to Sunday!

A few storms will be possible Sunday, but most of us will remain dry with highs near 90.

The week will start dry, warm, and comfortable, but rain chances will return by mid week.

Temperatures will start in the low 90s for Monday and Tuesday, but quickly climb into the mid 90s by mid week.

Few storms south of I-20 this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.
Few storms south of I-20 this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.(Atlanta News First)
Lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s overnight.
Lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s overnight.(Atlanta News First)
Few showers mainly south of Atlanta today and tomorrow. Highs in the mid 80s Saturday, back in...
Few showers mainly south of Atlanta today and tomorrow. Highs in the mid 80s Saturday, back in the 90s tomorrow.(Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A metro Atlanta mother of three and her family thought she was dying from cancer. It was...
Man charged with felony reckless conduct for not disclosing HIV status
Storm aftermath in Cherokee County
GALLERY: North Georgia communities seeing significant damage after storms
Young Thug is facing RICO charges in Atlanta.
Bond denied for Young Thug, Yak Gotti
Charles Johnson with his wife Kira and son
2 moms die a day in the U.S. during childbirth, new Georgia bill would help to change that
A number of downed trees and power lines from a stormy Thursday night have been reported across...
Power restored to Forsyth County water plant, officials say

Latest News

Severe T-Storm Watch
FIRST ALERT | Heavy evening rain and storms gives way to a quieter weekend!
Severe Outlook
First Alert: Scattered storms tonight into early Saturday
Plan on another round of strong storms this evening and tonight
First Alert: Another Round of Storms This Evening, Tonight
FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms to continue in north Georgia today
FIRST ALERT: Scattered storms to continue in north Georgia today