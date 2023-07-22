First Alert Forecast: Mostly cloudy and mild day on the way!

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

After a messy evening last night, thankfully the weekend will shape up much better.

A few showers possible this morning, but by mid to late morning, showers will taper leading to a mostly cloudy sky.

Between the morning showers and cloud cover, temperatures will only climb into the mid 80s this afternoon.

A few storms will be possible along and south of I-20 this afternoon. Any storms that fire up could carry heavy rain, gusty wind, and frequent lightning.

Through the overnight, lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s, so expect a comfortable start to Sunday!

A few storms will be possible Sunday, but most of us will remain dry with highs near 90.

The week will start dry, warm, and comfortable, but rain chances will return by mid week.

Temperatures will start in the low 90s for Monday and Tuesday, but quickly climb into the mid 90s by mid week.

