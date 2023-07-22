3-Degree Guarantee
Lifeline Animal Shelter in need of the community’s help after storms flood building
By Brittany Ford
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Lifeline Animal Shelter in Midtown is asking for the community’s help.

Friday night’s storms flooded the building displacing dozens of animals.

“It was a lot of water coming in and we really had no idea where it was coming from and how to stop it was coming in at an alarming rate,” said Naomi Lawrence, the one site manager.

Lawrence says the entire building was under at least 3 inches of water which flooded out the kennels.

She says they’re leaning on the community for help, “We are already extremely overcrowded and extremely over capacity, with this emergency, this is going to take a huge toll on the lifeline, it’s going to take a huge toll on the staff and it’s really going to take a huge toll on the dogs.”

The shelter was able to get foster homes for 30 dogs in immediate need.

However, they still have 25 dogs that need temporary homes to properly clean and repair the building

The shelter is set to re-open early tomorrow at 8 a.m.

