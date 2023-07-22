3-Degree Guarantee
Man killed in Fulton County shooting, investigation underway

Birmingham Police investigating double homicide Saturday evening
Birmingham Police investigating double homicide Saturday evening(Canva)
By Talgat Almanov
Published: Jul. 21, 2023 at 11:14 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after one man was fatally shot in Fulton County Friday night.

According to police, at approximately 8:58 p.m. officers responded to a report of a person shot at 976 Oakland Dr. SW. When officers arrived at the scene, they located the victim who sustained a gunshot wound and was not breathing.

Police said the man died on the scene.

There is no information on what led up to the shooting.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Atlanta News First will update with more information as it comes in.

