Mega Millions jackpot grows to $820 million with possible cash payout of $422 million

FILE - The last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was April 18.
FILE - The last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was April 18.(CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 12:58 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — No winner for the Mega Millions top prize has sent the jackpot soaring to an estimated $820 million.

The numbers drawn late Friday night were: 29, 40, 47, 50, 57 and gold Mega Ball 25.

The estimated $820 million in the next drawing would only be distributed to a winner who chooses an annuity paid over 29 years. Nearly all grand prize winners opt to take a cash payout, which for Tuesday night’s drawing is an estimated $422 million.

Despite the game’s long odds of 1 in 302.6 million, players continue to purchase tickets as the size of the grand prize grows.

The last time a Mega Millions player hit the top prize was April 18.

The Powerball jackpot also was approaching near-record levels before a tiny neighborhood store in downtown Los Angeles sold the winning ticket for Wednesday’s drawing, worth an estimated $1.08 billion.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as in Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

