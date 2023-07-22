‘Ride 4 Kai’ in Conyers honors 10-year-old killed in hit-and-run

CONYERS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Kai McNair was a special kid who loved riding his bike.

“He was full of life, full of energy, very adventurous,” said his mom Jocelyn McNair.

She gathered with her community at the South Rockdale Community Park Saturday to remember her son and take a bike ride in his honor.

“I’m so thankful for my community that they put this event together,” she said.

The 10-year-old’s life was tragically cut short on Mar. 22, 2021.

He was riding his bike along Ebenezer Road near Cherry Hill Lane in Conyers.

He tried to cross the road but was hit.

“This one mistake he made, by not listening, and going out into the road, it cost his life,” said McNair.

But investigators said that driver kept on going.

The sheriff said the suspect, Lakeya Shumate, is still awaiting trial.

“I just can’t imagine anyone striking a kid and leaving the scene of an accident. Even if you don’t have kids, that’s somebody’s child,” said Sheriff Eric Levett.

A sign at the scene of his death was recently put up in the boy’s honor.

McNair and the law enforcement community all are hoping the ‘Ride 4 Kai’ can continue to grow each year.

“When a 10-year-old is struck and killed and you just leave them for dead and not provide any aid to them, it just makes us be more aware that bicyclists need a little more attention,” said Levett.

