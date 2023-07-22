Temu app claims it was founded in Boston. Hmm...

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Temu, one of the most downloaded free apps in the U.S., targeted back-to-school shoppers this month, and there’s no question its stuff is cheap. But do parents and kids know what they are buying? Perhaps a better question is, do they care?

Temu says it was founded in Boston, Massachusetts, in 2022. The “fast fashion” shopping app says it means team up, price down.

Downloads took off after Temu paid $14 million for two Superbowl LVII ads.

Atlanta News First asked a local online mom’s group about Temu. Many already use it.

“I have ordered several things with no issues,” one mom posted.

Another posted: “Most clothing I’ve ordered runs small and made with cheap material. It does take about two weeks or so to receive the packages.”

Some question if the site is a scam. It is not, but the Better Business Bureau issued a current alert about Temu and has 615 complaints about everything from late packages to missing items and aggressive marketing.

Atlanta News First investigated Temu’s claim that it started in Boston but is not an American company. The BBB listed its address as a suite in Boston and says the company name is WhaleCo, Inc., which is a foreign Corporation through Delaware.

The Massachusetts Secretary of State’s office lists WhaleCo’s principal address at two-story Brownstown.

But investigators with U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission have concerns about Temu and its competitor Shein.

“Like Shein, Temu’s success raises flags about its business practices. Temu’s lack of affiliation with established brands has brought concerns about product quality, as well as accusations of copyright infringement. PDD Holdings, Temu’s parent company that operates the related e-commerce platform Pinduoduo in China, was accused by China Labor Watch of ‘extreme overtime,’ requiring employees to work 380 hours per month. The company faced protests online after several worker deaths in 2021.”

Atlanta News First asked Temu to respond to the allegations but got no response.

If there’s something you would like Atlanta News First′s Consumer Investigator Better Call Harry to look into, fill out this submission form.