Thieves break into 100+ cars in Inman Park, including police car, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police said more than 100 cars were broken into overnight in Inman Park, including an Atlanta police car.

Police responded to 185 Montag Cir. NE around 7 a.m. Saturday and found that more than 100 cars had been broken into, “including an Atlanta Police patrol vehicle.” Police said that at least two guns were stolen from the cars. Neither of the guns was stolen from the police car, but the police didn’t say if anything else was stolen from it.

Atlanta police advise against keeping valuables in your car. As part of their “Clear Car Campaign,” Atlanta police shared some of the varied valuables stolen from cars in 2023, including a Rolex, $10,000 and dental implants.

