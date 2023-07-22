3-Degree Guarantee
Two men arrested after overnight shooting on UGA campus, police say

University of Georgia police say two men were arrested after a shooting on campus overnight.
University of Georgia police say two men were arrested after a shooting on campus overnight.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - University of Georgia police say two men were arrested after a shooting on campus overnight.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. on Saturday near Jackson St. and Fulton St.

Police say the victim and both suspects were visiting the campus.

Officers said the victim was shot in the leg and is expected to be okay.

They did not share the victim’s age.

According to campus police, Athens-Clarke County Police Department officers arrested the two suspects during a traffic stop.

Zachary Baker, 25, from Athens is charged with five counts of aggravated assault, one count of a weapon on school grounds, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and one count of reckless conduct.

Mark Jarrett, 24, from Athens, is charged with five counts of aggravated assault, two counts of a weapon on school grounds, one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and one count of reckless conduct.

Police say there is no threat to the community.

