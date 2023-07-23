3-Degree Guarantee
1 killed in early morning multi-vehicle crash on I-85 in DeKalb County

A crash has been cleared at I-85 North and North Druid Hills Road.
A crash has been cleared at I-85 North and North Druid Hills Road.(GDOT Camera)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jul. 23, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after a multiple-vehicle crash early Sunday morning on I-85 in DeKalb County.

The DeKalb Police Department says at 4:55 a.m., officers responded to the I-85 northbound exit ramp to North Druid Hills Road and located a four-vehicle crash with one driver, a 74-year-old woman, dead in the roadway.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

All lanes reopened to traffic around 9:30 a.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by DKPD’s Traffic Specialist Unit.

